Drake Hollow: surprise launch for The Molasses Flood’s fantasy management software

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After being postponed to a later date just over a month ago, Drake Hollow amazes fans with a surprise launch. The Molasses Flood’s fantasy management software made its debut on PC and Xbox One with a new trailer.

Originally scheduled for July 17th (Ghost of Tsushima launch date), Drake Hollow saw its debut on the market today. As stated by Forrest Dowling, CEO and creative director of The Molasses Flood, “Drake Hollow offers players the chance to experience something truly unique in the world of video games: the opportunity to take care of something other than ourselves“. The director then continued:”Our goal was to create a gameplay experience that overflows from the heart, both musically and visually appealing and has rock solid systems gameplay at its core. We hope players find Drake Hollow as fun and unique as we conceived it“.

Before leaving you at the Drake Hollow launch trailer, we remind you that the management software of The Molassess Flood is available from today on PC and Xbox One and is included in the Xbox Game Pass service.