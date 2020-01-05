Drake Bell broadcasts live and receives a call from a fan that made “del dos” (VIDEO)

The singer Drake Bell He is one of the most beloved foreigners in Mexico and always tries to establish contact with his followers.

On these Christmas dates, the American took the opportunity to sing in spanish to your fans and send congratulations through a live broadcast from your personal account Instagram

It was all laughter and happiness until "Drake Bell", as he calls himself on social networks, he agreed to answer the call of one of his followers.

"Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas", the 33-year-old was singing while playing the piano when the screen split in two and showed the face of a man who was sitting from the comfort of your toilet.

JAJAJA WEEEYY, drake bell is making a live show where he is marking his fans and dialing someone who was FUCKING JAJAJAJAJA no mamen – shell (of bread) (@gabyfloresgz) December 26, 2019

The subject was in the toilet with a big smile and subsequently lowered the camera to show that he had no pants and He was doing "of the two".

The reaction of Drake Bell It was surprising and uncomfortable, but he continued with the song and congratulations to the rest of his followers.

Users on social networks were as surprised as the same Drake Bell and they took the moment with a lot of humor.

