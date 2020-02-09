Drake Bell announces intimate concert in Mexico and thus his followers reacted

The American singer, Drake Bell announced that it will offer a “intimate concert”, In the city of Querétaro for the next 2020.

The concert will take place on March 27 at 8:00 p.m., in Gluttony, of the mentioned state, for his tour Drake Bell Tour.

In recent days the American singer has gained a lot of popularity, because he has expressed the great love he feels for Mexico.

The first phase of ticket sales is already active so fans can enjoy this "intimate concert"

If you need more information about the show of one of the most recognized artists of the moment, click here.

With information from Tribune.

