Drake baptizes Rosalia with an affectionate nickname that has already broken the internet

The rapper and the Catalan have coincided in a fashion show in New York.

The close words that the Canadian has dedicated to the young woman have triggered all kinds of theories on the internet.

Rosalia continues to take leaps and bounds his majestic journey to conquer the United States. If a few days ago he appeared at Stormi's birthday party – the daughter of Kylie Jenner – and later stood at the house of Christina Aguilera to throw some games to the video game Mario Kart, now she has attended a massive parade where she has posed together to Drake. And of course, this is no longer news since Catalan has been part of the American 'stardom' for months, but what has really caught our attention has been the affectionate nickname with which the rapper has baptized the interpreter of 'Badly' , a nickname that he himself has published in an Instagram photo. But first, some context.

Both were allowed to see the sea of ​​happy during the last Nike parade in New York, an event where the sports company presented the line ‘2020 Tokyo Olympic Collection’. The snapshot of both quickly became viral, even more when the Canadian shared with his more than 60 million fans on Instagram the photo with a title in Spanish:

“The head of Sant Esteve Sesrovires”

What can this unexpected meeting bring with it?

The singer answered quickly through a brief comment:

“Hhahhhjahhaah🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Obviously the social networks exploded due to the tremendous simulation that these words supposed: how does Drake know how to write the name in Catalan of the town of Rosalia? Does this show of interest mean that both artists could collaborate? And most importantly: will we see them together in saraos from now on?

Many questions and no answers. For now we are going to start an online petition to make a favorite daughter of Rosalia of the municipality that barely exceeds 8,000 inhabitants and today has been cast into the confusing pronunciation of millions of Americans. These were some of the reactions of its inhabitants: