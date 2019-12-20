'Drake' and 'Bad Bunny' review Doncic's trajectory in a song

Luka Doncic has revolutionized the NBA. After his arrival at the Dallas Mavericks, the Slovenian player has not left LeBron James himself indifferent. Now, the base of the Mavericks has up to a song of the hand 'Bud Bunny' and 'Drake'.

The Slovenian comedian and actor Klemen Slakonja has dedicated a song parodying these singers and has quickly gone viral. In the video clip, characterized as the Canadian and Puerto Rican singer, reviews Doncic's journey since childhood.

Since its inception in Ljubljana, his time at Real Madrid, the gold of his Eurobasket and his arrival the NBA against LeBron … the song "My name is Luka" Review your most important moments.

Doncic, two weeks off

The base suffered a sprained right ankle last morning in the game against Miami. Doncic had to withdraw from his pavilion after just two minutes of the game, for a basket ticket in which he buckled his ankle when he tripped on a rival foot. The former Real Madrid retired to the locker room and did not return to the floor, where his team lost 118-122.

The 'rookie' of the year in 2019 and that this season marks MVP numbers of the competition will not be in the next Monday game against Milwaukee and a new part will be given on Wednesday. "Luka Doncic will not travel for the Milwaukee game because of a sprained right ankle"said his coach Rick Carlisle.

"He will stay in Dallas and on Wednesday there will be a new medical part," he adds, with which he will not be against Boston either, waiting to see how a sprain evolves that media such as the ESPN already point to a two-week low. Undoubtedly, Dallas will not want to risk with his best player.