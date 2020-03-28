         'Dragon's Lair': Netflix and Ryan Reynolds prepare a film based on the classic 80's video game

Share it:

There will be a movie of 'Dragon’s Lair'. Netflix has acquired the rights to produce a adaptation in real image of the popular video game and, according to the Hollywood Reporter, the protagonist will be Ryan Reynolds. At the moment there is no director on board but there are scriptwriters: Dan and Kevin Hageman ('Trollhunters', 'Scary stories to tell in the dark').

Reynolds is already listed as producer of the project and negotiates to play the hero of 'Dragon's Lair', a knight known as Dirk the Daring ("Dirk the Daring") whose mission is to rescue Princess Daphne from the clutches of the dragon Singe ("Singe") and the sorcerer Mordroc …

Published in 1983, 'Dragon’s Lair' was a revolutionary game at the time that featured captivating animation work created by Don Bluth. Interest in 'Dragon's Lair' was recently renewed thanks to the 'Stranger Things' series, which has spanned three seasons including tributes and references to 80s and 90s culture.

Reynolds, new star of Netflix

This will be the Netflix's third collaboration with Ryan Reynolds. In December he arrived on the platform '6 in the shade' ('6 Underground'), the last action show by Michael Bay, and the Canadian actor was filming the thriller 'Red Notice', along with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, one of the numerous filming paralyzed by the coronavirus.

Before, the star of the franchise 'Deadpool' played the protagonist of 'Free Guy', a comedy linked to the world of video games that should hit theaters in July, if the fight against the pandemic makes it possible for the public to return to the rooms. Meanwhile, luckily, we have the Internet and a thousand options to spend time during quarantine: movies, series, video games or online events. Let no one be bored.