Dragon's Dogma: the Netflix anime inspired by the video game arrives in 2020, here is the date and poster

July 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
Over the past few years, Netflix has been working hard on the animation industry. In addition to reviving old and non-original content, the platform has also focused on creating new and atypical products such as Castlevania. Another anime is about to arrive from another video game of Japanese origin: it is Dragon's Dogma.

Netflix had announced the anime of Dragon's Dogma in March 2019, well over a year ago and since then the traces of this title have been lost. There was very little information revealed and nobody knew much about Capcom's IP adaptation. Now we finally know more thanks to the recent releases of the streaming platform.

Starting from the release date, Dragon's Dogma will debut on Netflix on September 17, 2020. The revelation came through a post on the streaming site's social networks, which then raised the dose with a poster. As you can see in the tweet below, the image focuses on the presentation of the dragon and the protagonist of this story, the Arisen, who must seek revenge against the dragon that stole his heart, passing several lethal tests.

This will be done by the Sublimation studio (009 Re: Cyborg, Walking Meat). Now nothing is missing wait for the first trailer of Dragon's Dogma.

