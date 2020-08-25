Entertainment

Dragon’s Dogma: the hunt for dragons begins in the first trailer of the Netflix series

August 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
For some years now Netflix has shown itself particularly interested in the production of anime that could easily attract numerous viewers and users, and the most surprising announcement was that of an adaptation dedicated to the fantasy series by Capcom, Dragon’s Dogma , which has finally shown itself in an incredible trailer.

The story that will be told to us will only partially follow the events seen in video games, and will be enriched with a lot of attention towards the main characters. It will therefore be an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in such a large universe, and see it for the first time in this new guise.

Very little is missing from the debut of the anime, which will arrive on Netflix on September 17, and in addition to the launch trailer that you find linked to the news, below is the description of the series: After losing his home to a Dragon, Ethan embarks on a journey to kill him. Despite having allies by his side, the dangers that await Ethan are beyond his imagination, because when you fight monsters… you could become one of them. Based on the popular open world action RPG, Dragon’s Dogma, by CAPCOM, will become a Netflix Original series. The story follows the journey of a man seeking revenge against a dragon who literally stole his heart. During the path, the man is brought back to life as an Arisen. An action adventure starring a man challenged by demons, who represent the seven deadly sins. “

As you can see in the trailer, the series features CGI animations, made by Syblimation. Recall that the Dragon’s Dogma promotional poster was also shown.

