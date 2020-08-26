Entertainment

Dragon’s Dogma: the first trailer divides the opinion of fans of the video game

August 26, 2020
The new project signed Netflix, the anime series dedicated to the famous Capcom video game, Dragon’s Dogma had immediately aroused interest, both for the possible interpretation of the fantastic, and dangerous, world in which we will follow the adventures of the protagonist, and for the production quality to which the platform has accustomed us.

In March 2019 Netflix announced a partnership with several animation studios involved in the project, and since then fans of the game have been enthusiastic, wondering how they would make certain key moments in the plot. However, the release of the first Dragon’s Dogma anime trailer encountered numerous negative comments.

As you can see in the posts you find at the bottom of the page, most users have pointed out that the animations made in 3DCG are a bit rigid compared to the backgrounds in which the characters have been inserted. Many expected a production similar to that seen for Castlevania, to be deeply disappointed after watching the trailer and fear a similar result to what happened with the 2016 Berserk anime.

Some fans, however, seem to be in favor of the 3DCG used, and can’t wait to find out if there will be references and references to the original game. We remember that the anime will be released on September 17, and we leave you to the promotional poster of the Dragon’s Dogma series.

