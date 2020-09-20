Dragon’s Dogma, review of the Netflix anime based on the video game Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma is yet another video game that is adapted to anime under the aegis of Netflix: after Devil May Cry and the announcement of the next one as well Resident Evil, from CAPCOM home we arrive again on these shores. After selling more than five million copies worldwide, Netflix has decided to produce a TV series based on the video game. Seven episodes made by the Sublimation studio, which had worked previously in Tokyo Ghoul. Although the gaming experience has left some important value from a playful point of view (read our review of Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen on Switch here), the same cannot be said of the anime, which in many things has left us unconvinced.

A heartless hunter

Ethan is a hunter, used to spending his life and his daily routine at home with his wife Olivia, pregnant with their baby. The village, serene and calm, allows all the inhabitants to live in a friendly way, respecting the rules of good neighborliness, making us understand the sober character of the same protagonist.

One day, while Ethan is out hunting, the village is attacked by a dragon razing the entire center to the ground and kills Olivia, ending the life of the protagonist’s wife and future son in just one second.

Blinded by anger, Ethan decides to lash out at the dragon, obviously ending up thrown to the ground without the possibility of replying to the blow: the beast manages to steal his heart and invites the hunter to cultivate the hatred he feels for him, for what he has done. Once he had accumulated enough negative feelings towards the dragon, the latter would wait for him in his lair, ready to challenge him. Since that time Ethan from a hunter he becomes an Arisen, that is a man whose heart has been stolen, and to start his journey he lets himself be joined by Hannah, a Pawn, a human being without feelings, who will guide him on a path through the seven deadly sins.

Although the plot of Dragon’s Dogma wants to start immediately strong, immediately telling us the triggering event of the problems related to Ethan’s path, it is clear that the intention of the authors is to put the different phases of the game back on its feet. There is a frenetic pace, there is the intention to condense everything into seven twenty-minute episodes, trying to tell hours of adventure in something much more restricted: the first episode itself almost seems to take on the appearance of a video game cutscenes. which acts as a prologue to everything that we will happen to see later, without explanation and without contextualization.

The way the dragon extracts Ethan’s heart doesn’t help us understand what is actually happening, provided you are not already connoisseurs of the video game and therefore ready to accept what we happen to see. On the other hand, it must be emphasized that the entire narrative, which by productive choice has been divided into seven episodes to depict the seven deadly sins with vertical narrative segments for each of them, is too concise.

A hasty and superficial plot

Ethan finds himself too quickly accepting his new role as Arisen and his temperament undergoes a sudden change. In addition, all the characters who begin to surround him in the course of the adventure will end up being only drafts of scripts, without being able to deepen the issues and without a precise design of what they will have to tell us.

Thus the plot becomes essential, emptied, reduced to the bone and the desire to apply the narrative scheme of a video game is not exalted in the least in the rendering of a television series: if on the console we have the possibility to explore the characteristics of the NPCs in the various dialogues, here we have to be satisfied with the twenty minutes made available by Netflix, without being able to deepen anything.

The choice to rely on one is also debatable mixed technique between 2D and CGI: computer graphics practically acts as a supporting element, immediately putting 2D in the background. Everything becomes a little fluid, approximate, and returns a very atypical feedback. Fortunately, the fights are there to enhance the choice of relying on CGI, because that’s where the animation manages to convey the dynamism we expected. Surprising then the choices made especially in the second episode, in which the fight with the goblins puts Ethan in front of a girl who comes for almost the entire episode stripped of her clothes: an aspect that becomes sensual towards the end of the episode, but whose debut is very grotesque and bordering on sexual violence. A clear desire of the authors to want to tell a rough, intense story and certainly on the edge of civilization.

The duration of the entire series, as we have already pointed out, does not go beyond seven episodes, which run out in just over two hours: a functional bingewatching that accompanies you in what is in effect a film slightly longer than the usual average. Although Ethan’s story can somehow be considered over, it is to be assumed that the authors have left room for a possible sequel.

In reality, everything will depend on the feedback from the community, which will have to arm itself with great passion for Dragon’s Dogma and underline the goodness of wanting to replicate a video game that has had a discreet welcome from it, not so much as to expect a series with a production quality like much more famous sagas such as The Witcher.