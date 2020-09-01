Dragon’s Dogma and the other anime coming to Netflix in September

Share it:

As for the exclusive titles, July was an interesting month for Netflix, including The Seven Deadly Sins Wrath of the Gods, the new and brilliant Great Pretender, and the third season of Aggretsuko. September will be no less fascinating, because Dragon’s Dogma, an adaptation of the Capcom video game of the same name, debuts. After taking a look at the news of the Netflix TV Series Catalog and the Netflix Film Catalog, let’s see in more detail which anime to watch in streaming in September.

YooHoo Comes (September 1st)

The Senegalese galago YooHoo, the desert fox Pammee, the lemur Lemmee, the golden cebo Roodee, and the squirrel Chewoo are five cute animals that live on the planet Yootopia. The group travels aboard the spaceship Wonderbug to help animals in distress and make friends with them.

YooHoo & Friends is a franchise created by the South Korean company Aurora Company in 2006; the characters are inspired by rare or endangered animals. After a Korean series in 2009 and an American series in 2012, YooHoo arrives (also known by the English title YooHoo to the Rescue) is the third incarnation inspired by the cute little creatures, and is the first produced by the collaboration between Netflix, Aurora Company and the Italian TV world.

Memoirs of Idhun (10 September)

When the three Suns and the three Moons aligned above the skies of Idhun, the necromancer Ashran regained his powers, establishing the reign of terror of the Winged Serpents. Some inhabitants of Idhun have managed to escape from Ashran’s tyranny.

The events take place on Earth and revolve around Jack e Victoria: the first is a thirteen year old with an impulsive but optimistic character, who cannot understand why when he is nervous the objects around him catch fire. Victoria is a quiet and resolute girl, who is aware of possessing magical powers: this is why she is trained by Shail, wizard of resistance.

The two young people are forced to face Kirtash, an assassin sent by the necromancer to eliminate the Idhunesi who took refuge on Earth. Jack and Victoria are unaware that they play an important role in a prophecy that will lead them to free Idhun from Ashran.

Memories of Idhun is the adaptation of the fantasy trilogy by the Spanish writer Laura Gallego, and it is the first anime of Iberian production: in the same way as Castlevania, the style of the drawings of Memoirs of Idhun is reminiscent of that used in Japanese productions. Memories of Idhun arrives on Netflix also in Italian.

Dragon’s Dogma (September 17)



Last year, Netflix announced it was working on transposing Dragon’s Dogma, Capcom video game from 2013. Finally, Dragon’s Dogma arrives on the streaming platform on September 17th, also with Italian dubbing.

After a dragon destroyed his village, killed his wife and took his heart out, Ethan, now known as Arisen, decides to embark on a long journey to eliminate the creature that took his life away.

There is one to accompany and help him Pawn, a human-looking bodyguard to whom he gives the name Anna, evoked by the Fault. Over the course of the adventure, the two will meet new characters and will have to face monsters of various shapes and sizes.

Dragon’s Dogma was made by the studio Sublimation, and like many of Netflix’s most recent anime is in 3DCG; this has been a source of criticism from some Capcom video game fans who are waiting to see the series. Dragon’s Dogma is just one of the many video games that will become anime and comics.