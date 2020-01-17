Dragon Quest: Your Story will debut on Netflix in February, it's official

Share it:

Excellent news for all fans of the famous role – playing game Square Enix why Dragon Quest: Your Story, the Japanese animated film written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, will arrive on Netflix next February, less than six months after its official debut in Japanese cinemas. The news was definitively confirmed a few hours ago.

Dragon Quest: Your Story grossed over $ 7 million in the first two weeks and topped ten in the next few months of programming. The film was received with a mixed opinion from critics and audiences but despite everything, the gains would seem to have exceeded the expectations of Square Enix and Toho Animation. The film will officially debut on Netflix on February 13, 2020.

In case you didn't know, we remind you that the plot between inspiration from the fifth chapter of the game, published in the distant 1992. The film uses the 3DCG technique and was written by Takashi Yamazaki, Ryuichi Yagi is Makoto Hanafusa, under the supervision of the master Yuji Horii.

In case you didn't know, we remind you that the plot between inspiration from the fifth chapter of the game, published in the distant 1992. The film uses the 3DCG technique and was written by Takashi Yamazaki, Ryuichi Yagi is Makoto Hanafusa, under the supervision of the master Yuji Horii.