Dragon Quest: Your Story Review, the CGI movie lands on Netflix

If we find ourselves in the delicate position of having to draw up a complete ranking of the best stories told so far by the famous saga of role-playing games by Square Enix, Dragon Quest V: The Bride of Destiny would immediately carve out a place on the podium, alongside the eighth and eleventh incarnation of the brand. The most revolutionary of the "old" Dragon Quest in fact boasted a cast of masterfully characterized adventurers, and above all he distinguished himself from the other RPGs of his time because of a rather original and daring mechanic: the real hero of the game was not the avatar the player's initial, but the son that he would have had during the adventure, after choosing his wife from the two (three in the Nintendo DS remake) selectable girls. Small narrative differences, therefore, made the replayability factor of an already superb and engaging title absolutely irresistible.

A little less than two decades after the release of Dragon Quest V on the immortal SNES, the plot of the video game that has entered the legend by law has recently inspired a 3D animated film. Co-produced by Shirogumi Inc. and Robot Communications, Dragon Quest: Your Story is now available exclusively on Netflix (as happened last month, for the feature film inspired by the Ni no Kuni series), which is why we dived once again into the dramatic fantasy epic experienced by Luca, Bianca, Nera and other talented people protagonists of Dragon Quest V. Here are our consolidated impressions.

In search of the Zenithian hero

Just like the original game it is based on, the storyline of Dragon Quest: Your Story opens with the birth of little Luca, eldest son of King Russel and his wife Mada. As expected, the happiness of the cheerful little family who has just formed is short-lived, however, since the demonic hordes led by the Grand Master Skriterioska, intending to kidnap Mada, attack and destroy the entire kingdom of Denim.

In fact, the beautiful queen descends from the people of Zenithia and is therefore the only one to know the portentous spell indispensable to open wide the Nadiria gates and allow the monstrous Nimzo to return to scourge the human world. While the woman falls relentlessly in the clutches of the diabolical Grand Master, Russel is therefore forced to flee with his son, so that he can become a great warrior and help him, one day, to free the unfortunate sovereign. Not everything will go exactly as planned by Russel, since he will perish at the hands of Russel Skriterioska, while the son will become its slave for about ten years. If the most salient moments of Luca's childhood (a fundamental narrative arc of Dragon Quest V) are just mentioned through a rather brisk and confusing flashback, the actual plot of the feature begins after a powerful time jump, when Luca and a another slave, tired of the interminable years of captivity, manage to escape from the temple located on the top of Mount Azimuth.

Bewildered and for the first time alone in a gigantic and terrifying world, Luca then returns to the mountain hut where he had lived with his father, finding himself not only the family friend Sancho, but also the diary of Russel himself, containing valuable information about the mythical Zenithianata sword and the alleged fate of the young man. Recalling the promise made to his father, who apparently was convinced that he had brought the hero of the prophecy into the world, a Luke determined to find his mother then sets off again to face the immense army in the service of Skriterioska, ignoring which both its true role in the battle between the forces of good and the army of evil.

All that glitters is not gold

Despite the Dragon Quest: Your Story narrative canvas follows (almost) faithfully the unforgettable story of Dragon Quest V, it pains us to see how much history is perhaps the main weak point of the film. The producers have in fact tried to summarize and condense in just one hundred minutes of film the plot of an RPG that, already at the time of the original version for SNES, kept glued to the screen for at least thirty hours.

As a result, everything happens very quickly in the feature film proposed by Netflix, the most dramatic and evocative scenes of the story fail in an attempt to emotionally involve the public and, above all, there are astonishing and unjustifiable cuts. Since the entire childhood of the protagonist is told through a miserable flashback, the absence of fundamental events such as the recovery of the Golden Globe, as well as the first encounter with Bianca, Nera and not least the Koguar nicknamed Maculas, have a negative impact on the evolution of the story and on the relationships between the characters.

If the viewer does not already know its original characterization, the actions of important actors – here reduced to mere extras – therefore appear incomprehensible and unmotivated, such as the deep and sincere love that Bianca and Nera have nourished for Luca since time immemorial. A superior minute or, better yet, the choice to split and tell the life of the hero through two separate films, would certainly have benefited the frenzied rhythm assumed this time by the narrative.

If the characterization of the supporting actors seems to have lost its luster in the transition from video game to animated film, the same cannot be said for the protagonist Luca, who in Dragon Quest V was strictly silent. Being able to convey his emotions and being able to express himself freely, Luca from Dragon Quest: Your Story has in fact allowed us to admire some absolutely new facets of the adventurer: determined and even full of himself when surrounded by monsters of all kinds, the boy instead he has become incredibly awkward and clumsy in the presence of a black woman more charming than ever, giving life to funny curtains and a little embarrassing. It was therefore impossible not to appreciate the series of aspects and situations that they knew make Luca a more "human" protagonist and credible as we remembered, instead driving away the now outdated and often unbearable figure of the infallible hero and all in one piece.

Dragon Quest V in 3DCG

As ten-year fans of the Dragon Quest series, we weren't sure whether the decision to animate Dragon Quest: Your Story in 3D computer graphics would prove successful or, in any case, satisfactory. Although the character design is far from the characters originally created by Akira Toriyama – which in fact contributed to every single episode of the brand, including spin-offs – the models seemed to us more convincing and detailed than expected, also thanks to extremely effective chiaroscuro and color shades.

If the tender Slime called Goccino he conquered us with the semi-transparency that characterizes his body (when Slime, in general, are miserable opaque jellies), the Koguar in the service of Luca is perhaps the most irresistible and best made model of all, since his thick fur gives the viewer a pleasant sensation of softness, especially in the brightest and sunniest scenes of the feature film. In any case, both monsters and humans are characterized by extremely fluid and accurate movements, especially in the noisy combat phases, where special effects accumulate and mix to create sensational swap exchanges. At least in terms of sound, Dragon Quest: Your Story is an unassailable product, since it draws on several occasions to the solemn and magnificent tracks composed by the master Koichi Sugiyama, author of the historical soundtrack of the franchise. Every single scene of the film is punctually accompanied by a piece careful to emphasize with strength or delicacy the various tones assumed by the narration, alternating lively fanfare of victory with far more dramatic and powerful symphonies.

As far as dubbing is concerned, we are faced with one of those rare (not to say very rare) cases in which the local track is more satisfactory than the original one. For some curious reason, in fact, the Japanese cast did not see the participation of professional voice actors, but was entirely composed of famous live-action actors, unleashing the reasonable fury of the most demanding Japanese fans. Also thanks to reasoned combinations and the extraordinary performance of the Italian voice actors, however, the Italian language track boasts an impeccable level of acting to say the least. Too bad only for some not too happy adaptation choices, which led, for example, to abandon the original names of the elemental spells, replaced here with the banal "Vento" or "Bufera".