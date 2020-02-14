Dragon Quest: Your Story is now available on Netflix

Share it:

Just over six months after its debut in Japanese cinemas, Dragon Quest: Your Story has finally landed on Netflix. The confirmation had been given on January 16th by the same streaming platform and today, the fans of the JRPG of Square Enix they will finally be able to recover the adventures of the hero Ruka and his companions.

According to data released by the Japanese Softwer House, Dragon Quest: Your Story would have grossed more than 7 million dollars in the first two weeks of programming and exceeded eleven in the following months. In the West, the film was met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences, while further to the east, the magazines praised its 3DCG animations and the maturity with which some themes were treated.

In recent months there has been much discussion of the challenge between Amazon Prime Video and Netflix and apparently, the most famous streaming giant in the world seems to have absolutely no intention of giving way not even in the anime category. Recently Netflix has presented more and more original series like Cagaster of an Insect Cage, Castlevania 3 or Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045, as proof of the great effort made to satisfy fans of oriental animation. Dragon Quest: Your Story is just another one of them.

