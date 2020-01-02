Entertainment

Dragon Quest: Your Story is listed on Netflix

January 2, 2020
We don't seem to have to worry more about the way the expected one will arrive Dragon Quest: Your Story to our territory, as Netflix has listed the publication of the film.

The film can be found here and its synopsis is as follows:

"Luke follows in his father's footsteps to rescue his mother from the evil Bishop Ladja. His only hope is to find the heavenly hero who wields the sword of chaos".

The film will adapt the story of Dragon Quest V with a fantastic 3D animation style that you can see in the spectacular trailer you have about this paragraph and that is all we have seen to date.

The premiere of the film is scheduled for this year. At the moment we do not have a more specific date.

