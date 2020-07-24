Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition arrives on Xbox One, PC and Game Pass: trailer and date!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Microsoft conference dedicated to the news arriving in the green-cross universe finally begins and, as promised, the pre-show brings with it the first announcements.

Among them, the confirmation that the famous JRPG series of Dragon Quest is ready to land for the first time on Xbox platforms. For the occasion, the most recent exponent of the franchise was chosen, widely appreciated both by the public and by videogame critics. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Age – Definitive Edition it is in fact ready to make a new debut, announced with a specially dedicated trailer, which you can view directly at the opening of this news.

Dragon Quest lovers will be able to play the eleventh chapter of the series on Xbox One is Windows PC starting from the next December 4. But not only: on the same date, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Era – Definitive Edition will also land in the catalog of the subscription service Xbox Game Pass. Among the distinctive features of this game edition is the possibility of experiencing the adventure both in modern and 3D graphics and with a more nostalgic approach, in two dimensions.

On the pages of Everyeye, you can find the review of the final version of Dragon Quest 11 made by our Antonello "Kirito" Bello on the occasion of the launch of the JRPG on Nintendo Switch.