Dragon Quest XI exceeds 5.5 million units sold

The sales of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a Lost Past they have exceeded 5.5 million units between physical copies distributed worldwide and sales in digital format. Obviously the sales of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a lost past, the version for Nintendo Switch are counted.

"I firmly believe that this figure has only been possible thanks to our fans, who have always loved the Dragon Quest saga and also to the new players who have discovered Dragon Quest and the JRPG through this title"Yuji Horii, creator of the license and desasaplander of this delivery, commented in an official statement."If I could go back in time and talk to myself when I was working on the first Dragon Quest, I would say 'In 30 years, Dragon Quest XI will be launched: Echoes from a lost past and will be loved by people from other countries and other languages.' I will continue to give my best to offer the best of Dragon Quest to our fans around the world. Thanks to everyone who enjoyed the title".

The game has been released on Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4 to date. In our analysis you can find several reasons why you should play it if you have not done so yet.