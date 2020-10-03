Dragon Quest: the remake of Dai The Great Adventure is reality!

An incredible season has begun for fans of the legendary Dragon Quest saga. Not only in December we will see the publication of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Age on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (for all the details on the contents of the “Definitive Edition” we suggest you consult our review of Dragon Quest XI S for Nintendo Switch), but in Japan the first episode of Dai no Daibouken, that is the remake of the anime taken from the manga also known in Italy as Dragon Quest: Come on – The Great Adventure.

As surely as the aficionados, the work had already received a first animated transposition back in 1991, when the comic was still serialized on the pages of the prestigious Japanese weekly Shonen Jump published by Shueisha. The adaptation, however, very quickly ran out of material at the time available – also because the manga would have ended only six years later – and the staff found themselves forced to give it an open ending, largely original.

Exactly 29 years after the debut of the original anime, the brave warrior Dai and his companions of a thousand battles will finally have a second opportunity to tell historical fans and new generations one of the most epic and thrilling adventures that the land of the Rising Sun has ever proposed to us. Below we offer you the impressions gained after viewing the first episode of the promising series, which apparently could soon land on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

The brave little warrior

Exactly as happens in the Square Enix house games which the work is inspired by, the universe in which it is set Dai no Daibouken it is populated by human beings and funny crazy monsters (not surprisingly they were all created by Akira Toriyama, the legendary and jokey dad of Dragon Ball), who in most cases coexist peacefully and help each other. At one time, however, the negative influence exerted by a powerful demon intent on reaching out to the whole world had transformed all monsters into aggressive and unreasonable creatures, who blindly obeyed his orders and sowed death and destruction in every corner of the planet. The tiring war fought by a brave warrior and his companions, however, restored peace to the world and restored the monsters to their original disposition, which then returned to lead a peaceful existence. Some of them even decide to self-exile on remote Dermlin Island, in such a way as to keep a safe distance from human beings and prevent the unpleasant incident from being repeated in some way.

The story told in Dai no Daibouken is set exactly in the aforementioned place and has as its protagonist a foundling who was shipwrecked on Dermlin Island when he was still in swaddling clothes. Raised among monsters and raised by the loving grandfather Brass, a gray blob who would like to teach him his spells and turn him into a wizard, the little Dai has a great dream: to become a brave warrior and annihilate the forces of evil. Generous and a bit gullible, the boy has never met other human beings, at least until four alleged heroes land on his island to take possession of the mythical monster known as Golden Metal Slime, that is a creature so rare and precious to be considered like a jewel.

Passing off as protectors of monsters and relying on the deep respect that the naive Dai has for the brave warrior protagonist of the many stories told him by grandfather Brass, the four impostors ensure that these gatherings on the beach the many creatures that populate Dermlin, and then suddenly attack them and kidnap harmless Gome: the Golden Metal Slime indeed, as well as best friend of Dai himself.

Wounded and disappointed by the behavior of the visitors, the young orphan then decides to chase the four criminals and, after temporarily locking up the most powerful monsters of the island inside magical tubes that he carries with him, he launches to the rescue of his kidnapped friend, ignoring that this very first act of great courage will trigger a series of events that will lead him to become the main defender of mankind.

A lot of fidelity and some necessary alterations

If the first episode of Dragon Quest: Dai – The Great Adventure can be considered almost a self-contained story, as the real story begins only three months later, the aforementioned has still allowed us to understand the potential of the series and the ambitions of Toei Animation. While the first part of the episode seemed extremely faithful to the original story of Riku Sanjo, Koji Inada and Yuji Horii, the second half instead took some small license, in order to make the texture a little smoother, eliminate some forced (not to say trivial) passage and make it more convincing in the eyes of the modern viewer, who in all probability would struggle to digest in its entirety a narrative style that has now aged over thirty years. For example, if in the original manga and in the preceding anime, little Dai miraculously traveled to the Kingdom of Romos to save Gome, the battle between the boy and the four villains was instead set on their boat.

The total removal of the compromising scene between Zurbon and the ant made us turn up our noses, as it could suggest Toei’s desire to transmit a product suitable for all ages (it should in fact be emphasized that the original manga includes several partial nude scenes. ), but we still enjoyed the prolonged sword fight between Dai and the false hero Delorin, which originally consisted of a fleeting and unsatisfactory exchange of blows.

As a result, the episode does not appear absolutely distorted, but the changes made have given us back gods more reasonable times and moreover they have avoided that some historical forcings also compromise the narrative sector of the remake. With similar premises, we therefore expect a tighter and more engaging pace from the series, also because this time Dai no Daibouken it should receive a complete adaptation and its 349 chapters are likely to allow the making of at least a hundred episodes.

A productive commitment to say the least impressive that we hope does not affect the quality of the product and that above all does not impose nefarious cuts. Indeed, in this regard it should be noted that the first episode even includes some unedited scenes, in order to intrigue the viewer, anticipate a couple of shocking revelations ahead of time (which otherwise would have run the risk of sounding too sudden) and reinforce the plot.

A great starting point

While waiting for Toei Animation to confirm the number of planned episodes, the remake of Dragon Quest: Dai – The Great Adventure has already conquered us not only from the narrative point of view, but also as regards the visual sector. THEhybrid between 2D and CG animation, which the staff has mostly used to animate the monsters, embellish the backdrops and raise the quality of the special effects, the makeover is a more than satisfactory product. Net of some slightly awkward animation, which we hope will be retouched as usual for the future home video edition, the episode boasts some surprising and very detailed close-ups, also thanks to the superb character design of Miyamoto Emiko, which is well suited to Koji Inada’s original stroke. Lively and gaudy, the colors used by the staff helped to give us a valuable modern transposition, which also promises to pay much more attention to the original.

In fact, if in the previous anime the grandfather Bass had been colored orange, this time the gray blob has regained its original color, as well as the hair of the pretty Princess Leona, which last time was an annoying and inexplicable lemon yellow.

If it is still too early to judge the work done by the Japanese composer Hayashi Yuuki, who seems to have prepared a cheerful and varied soundtrack for the occasion, the Japanese dubbing has already convinced us, as the production involved vocal interpreters in the project. talented and quite popular.

Waiting to be able to test the interpretation of Kaji Yuuki | (Honor Yeager in The attack of the Giants, Lyon Vastia in Fairy Tail), who in this round will dub the dark swordsman Hyunkel, the thin voice of Hayami Saori (Aragaki Ayase in Ore no Imouto ga Konna ni Kawaii Wake ga Nai, Kamiigusa Fuuka in Sakura-sou no Pet na Kanojo, Yukinoshita Yukino in Yahari Ore no Seishun LoveCome wa Machigatte Iru) has already allowed the new Leona to eclipse the original, which at the time had been the victim of a vocal combination that was not exactly fitting.