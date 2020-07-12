Dragon Quest: news about a game in the series in the next issue of Weekly Jump

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Weekly Jump # 35 will contain "new information about a certain Dragon Quest game", this is the announcement in the current issue of newsstands. But what exactly will it be?

According to the Japanese site GamesTalk there are various possibilities: the announcement of a new game from the Dragon Quest Monsters series, news on the games of Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (Tamashii no Kizuna, Xross Blade and Infinity Strash), the new Dragon Quest HD unveiled by a leak in summer 2019, Dragon Quest XII or the remake of Dragon Quest IX.

Relatively to Dragon Quest 12, this is certainly the most interesting hypothesis even if in recent months Yuji Horii has made it clear that it is still too early to start talking about DQ12, apparently still in the very early stages of pre-production.

It is not entirely clear whether the announcement it will concern an already known game or an entirely new title, we'll find out more in August when Weekly Jump issue 35 hits Japanese newsstands. And what do you expect from this announcement? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.