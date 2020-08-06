Entertainment

Dragon Quest: Give The Big Adventure: the anime is shown in the new official poster

August 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Dragon Quest: Give The Big Adventure, since its announcement at the Jump Festa last December, it has become one of the most awaited titles by fans who have long been waiting to rediscover one of the great classics of the 90s. However, it is less and less missing from the debut of the remake scheduled for the autumn season.

The announcement of Dragon Quest and a new animated series of Digimon have definitively broken every possibility of being able to admire Dragon Ball Super 2 in 2020 which, in light of the latest facts, could fulfill its launch in summer 2021. TOEI Animationin fact, it is carefully preparing the return in television of the famous videogame franchise, even releasing an exciting first trailer just a few months ago.

Not even a few days later, on the occasion of a dedicated event, the studio released a promotional video for episode 1 as well as a hot announcement, or the imminent serialization of a Dragon Quest prequel manga. After several weeks of silence, in the past few hours, TOEI has released a new official poster, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, also confirming the launch of the anime in October.

READ:  "Ozark" Season 3: Original Release Date and More!!

And you, instead, what expectations do you have for this grand remake of Dragon Quest, are you curious? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.