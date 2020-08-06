Dragon Quest: Give The Big Adventure: the anime is shown in the new official poster

Share it:

Dragon Quest: Give The Big Adventure, since its announcement at the Jump Festa last December, it has become one of the most awaited titles by fans who have long been waiting to rediscover one of the great classics of the 90s. However, it is less and less missing from the debut of the remake scheduled for the autumn season.

The announcement of Dragon Quest and a new animated series of Digimon have definitively broken every possibility of being able to admire Dragon Ball Super 2 in 2020 which, in light of the latest facts, could fulfill its launch in summer 2021. TOEI Animationin fact, it is carefully preparing the return in television of the famous videogame franchise, even releasing an exciting first trailer just a few months ago.

Not even a few days later, on the occasion of a dedicated event, the studio released a promotional video for episode 1 as well as a hot announcement, or the imminent serialization of a Dragon Quest prequel manga. After several weeks of silence, in the past few hours, TOEI has released a new official poster, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, also confirming the launch of the anime in October.

And you, instead, what expectations do you have for this grand remake of Dragon Quest, are you curious? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.