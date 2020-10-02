Dragon Quest: From the Great Adventure, the anime arrives on Crunchyroll?

On its Twitter page, Toei Animation announced the imminent arrival of the animated series Dragon Quest: Give The Great Adventure. According to reports, the anime will be broadcast on the hugely popular Crunchyroll streaming platform.

Fans of the work written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Koji Inada will have to wait a few more days; Dragon Quest: Give The Great Adventure will arrive in simulcast on October 3rd on Crunchyroll Europe. At the moment nothing has been formalized yet regarding our country, but new information will be released soon.

After the great leak in which the number of episodes of Dragon Quest was revealed: Dai The Great Adventure, the animated series based on the beloved JRPG will soon arrive on our screens. This anime will blend traditional 2D animation a modern elements in computer graphics.

Dragon Quest: Dai The Great Adventure is based on the manga series of the same name published in 1989 and follows the events of Dai, a boy who has the task of defeating the demon king Hadlar. A first animated adaptation was originally released in 1991, but TOEI Animation has decided to give the franchise a new luster. The voice actor Maurizio Merluzzo, known not only for his talents but also for his YouTube channel, said he was enthusiastic about the remake of Dragon Quest: Come on the Great Adventure.