Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure, teaser and release date of the highly anticipated remake

The official website of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (which we are referring to with the working title “Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure”), has recently released a new teaser trailer and a commercial dedicated to the anime, definitively revealing the arrival date on TV.

At the top of the news you can take a look at the spot, in which it is confirmed that the first episode will debut on October 3, 2020 on TV Tokyo and all affiliated broadcasters. At the bottom, however, the teaser trailer is available, in which you can listen to “Ikiru o Suru”, the first opening created by the Japanese rock group Macaroni Enpitsu. For the time being, no information has been revealed regarding a possible transmission to the West.

The staff working on Dragon Quest: Dai The Great Adventure was revealed last May, along with part of the dubbing cast. The production is curated by Square Enix, the company that holds the rights of the videogame series, while the animations are handled by the Toei Animation guys.

The original manga, written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Koji Inada, consists of 37 tankobons distributed from 1989 to 1996, and has placed more than 50 million copies. A first anime series, broadcast between 1991 and 1992, adapted the story told in the first ten volumes, then stopping for lack of material. Toei confirmed that this remake will adapt the whole story, but at the moment we don’t know if it will be composed of a single, very long season in the style of ONE PIECE and Dragon Ball Super, or if it will be composed of several seasons distributed over the years.

What do you think of it? Will you follow this anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more instead, we suggest you take a look at the latest trailer for Dragon Quest Dai: The Great Adventure.