Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure, revealed the titles of the next episodes of the anime

Awaited with great excitement from the public, the animated series by Dragon Quest: Give The Great Adventure has recently landed on Crunchyroll with remarkable results. While waiting to continue the story of the protagonist, let’s discover the titles of the next episodes.

Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure is a remake of the manga released in 1989. The protagonist of the anime is Dai, a young boy who dreams of becoming a hero. But one day, a mysterious figure and his companions land on the island of Dermline, Dai’s hometown, kidnapping his best friend Gomechan, the legendary Golden Metal Slime. From that day on, Dai’s life will change forever, leading him to fight with the demon king Hadlar.

User @RanobeSugoi shared on Twitter the preview of the titles of the next episodes of the anime, thus anticipating the topics covered. The third episode of Dragon Quest: From the Great Adventure, titled The Hero’s Tutor, will arrive in streaming on October 17th. The Resurrection of The Demon King Hadlar, fourth installment, will arrive after a week, on 24 October. The next two episodes, Avan’s Mark and Beast King Crocodine, will be released on October 31 and November 7, respectively. We remind you that the episodes of Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure are available in free streaming on Crunchyroll. Waiting for the new episodes, we can enjoy the spectacular opening and ending of Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure.