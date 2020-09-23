Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure: a leak reveals the exorbitant number of episodes

That of Dragon Quest: Give The Great Adventure is a very popular anime and manga franchise. Precisely for this reason, in fact, many are waiting for the release of the remake, including the voice actor Maurizio Merluzzo who has expressed all his enthusiasm for this project with the hope of being able to direct a possible dubbing.

In any case, the anime will arrive on the small screen on October 3, even if currently no Italian distributor has announced the arrival of the television series in our country. Last December, the announcement of the remake di Dragon Quest was added to reboot in Digimon Adveture which, together, definitively broke the hopes of being able to admire Dragon Ball Super 2 in 2020.

TOEI Animation is doing it big and plans to start yet another production with a high number of episodes. The studio staff has already confirmed that the series will adapt the whole story again and will take the right time to do so. According to a recent leak, in fact, it was leaked that the number of episodes of Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure will be around 100 episodes. In any case, we suggest you take this information with due precautions and wait for any official updates that we will promptly report on our pages.

