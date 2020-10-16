Dragon Quest: Dai The Great Adventure, the evolution of the relationship between Dai and Leona

The new animated series of Dragon Quest: Give The Great Adventure is slowly introducing all the protagonists. Making her debut this time is Leona, the princess of the kingdom of Papnica.

More and more often, new productions have the habit of starting immediately, leaving the public with too many question marks. For example, the beginning of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is not recommended for fans who have not followed Inuyasha. But that doesn’t happen with Dragon Quest: Dai The Great Adventure, which he is using a much more patient approach compared to its rivals.

This new series seems to be in no hurry and intends build a solid foundation on which you can then advance with the plot. In the second episode of Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure, Princess Leona is called to perform a ritual that has not been performed for over 50 years. Come on, who in the meantime has become famous for his heroic deeds, intends to accompany the princess, who however defines him as a “tiny and unreliable” boy.

But over the course of the episode, we see the two young heroes learn to trust each other, until finally becoming friends. But when their mission seemed complete, a scorpion poisons Princess Leona. This event, which seemed completely random, is actually a plan devised by Bishop Temjin to take control of the Kingdom of Papnica. But before Dai can take care of the realm’s salvation, he must find a remedy for the poison injected into Leona.

The protagonist claims to feeling like a total failure, and that if only she knew how to use magic she could cure her friend in an instant. The princess, however, does not blame him, on the contrary she consoles him. In a flash of determination, a blue aura envelops Dai, through which she manages to cast her first spell when she sees her grandfather in danger.

At the end of the episode, Brass heals Leona, who manages to have Temjin arrested for high treason. Before the Leona returns to her kingdom, Dai greets her by calling her “princess”. Leona, however, gets angry and pretends to be called by her real name. Between the two, who initially could not bear each other, was born a special relationship. Meanwhile, the names of upcoming episodes of Dragon Quest: From The Great Adventure have been revealed on Twitter.