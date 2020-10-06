Dragon Quest: Come on – The Great Adventure here are the spectacular opening and ending

Months after the announcement, finally too Dragon Quest: Give The Great Adventure has officially joined the autumn news regarding Japanese animation, alongside another important remake signed TOEI Animation, Digimon Adventure 2020.

In this new work, to the surprise of fans of the manga created by Riku Sanjo and Koji Inata, artists who in the past have contributed to the making of Dragon Ball Super have also been involved. Like all projects of this type, the nostalgic vein is at the basis of the realization of the episodes, and if the fans were easily conquered by the first episode, the sequences shown both in the opening and in the ending have anticipated other important events for Dai and his companions.

L’opening theme, dal titolo “Ikiru o Suru””, Was composed and performed by the group known as Macaroni Enpitsu, who also edited the ending“ Mother ”. You can find the videos in question at the bottom of the news, in the posts shared on Twitter by @RanobeSugoi.

Although nothing is known yet about a hypothetical Italian adaptation and dubbing of the anime, it is possible to follow the remake of Dai La Grande Avventura thanks to the simulcast service of the Crunchyroll site, which describes the series with these words: “The world that was once plagued by Hadlar, the Dark Lord, has finally regained peace, thanks to the actions of a knight called ‘the hero’ and his companions. Delmurin Island has become a place where monsters spring from the remains of the Dark Lord. Come on, the only human on the island, eager to become a hero, lives quietly with monsters. However, his life is completely turned upside down with Hadlar’s rebirth. With promises from masters, meetings with friends, and a fate that cannot be avoided… Dai’s adventure to save the world, and his mission to become a hero begins! ”.

Recall that the exorbitant number of episodes that will make up the series has already been revealed, and we leave you to our analysis of the first episode of the remake Dai La Grande Avventura.