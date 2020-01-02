Entertainment

Dragon Quest 12 is still far from its premiere

January 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
Yuji Horii, creator of the Dragon Quest franchise, has recently talked about Dragon Quest XII to make it clear that it will be a long time until we can have something tangible about this new project.

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition Release Date Announced - E3 2019

"Regarding Dragon Quest XII, we still have to wait a little longer, although there may be things we can even teach before. Please show me all your support this year".

The creative was very grateful for how the franchise is doing since Dragon Quest XI and with the successful Dragon Quest Walk and the movie Dragon Quest: Your Story.

Horii also said that in the study they are very happy for the challenges they face in this new installment after the great criticism harvested with the eleventh game.

It is possible that Dragon Quest XII already arrives well into the next generation of consoles, so who knows if we will see another visual leap that enhances the always fantastic artistic section of the franchise.

