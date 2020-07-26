Dragon Quest 11 S Ultimate Edition is also coming to PlayStation 4

Share it:

Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of a Lost Era Final Edition will arrive not only on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC but also on PlayStation 4, available from December 4, 2020.

Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of a Lost Era Final Edition promises an adventure that cannot be missed and exciting for RPG fans. In this chapter, perfect for getting closer to the world of Dragon Quest, players will experience the dangerous adventure of the Shining, a hunted hero who will have to discover the mystery of his destiny with the help of a group of charismatic companions. The adventure will lead the group to cross continents and oceans, discovering a terrible threat hanging over the world.

This definitive edition was available to date only on Nintendo Switch, among the news we find new characters and an additional narrative arc in addition to the Retro 2D mode inspired by the classic JRPG Square Enix for SNES, orchestral soundtrack, photo and audio mode in the original Japanese language.

Dragon Quest XI is one of the most successful JRPG in recent years with over 5.5 million copies distributed worldwide and the Final Edition allows you to enjoy all the content and the best version available that fully reflects the vision of the creators of the Dragon Quest series.