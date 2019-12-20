Dragon Quest 11 exceeds 5.5 million copies distributed

Share it:

Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest XI Echoes of a Lost Age is Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of a Lost Era Definitive Edition they reached and exceeded 5.5 million units distributed, given that it also includes digital sales.

Yuji Horii thanked the fans for these incredible results, Dragon Quest XI Echoes of a Lost Age is one of the most successful chapters in the series and has received a positive welcome internationallyrecognition that made Horii particularly proud.

Dragon Quest XI Echoes of a Lost Age was launched in the summer of 2017 in Japan on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS and then arrived the following year on PS4 and PC in Europe and North America. In September 2018 the game was also released on Nintendo Switch with a re-release called Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition while the 3DS version has never been released from the Asian market, to date there is also no news on any porting for Xbox One.

Square Enix has repeatedly made it clear that it is already working on the future of the Dragon Quest series, currently Dragon Quest XII has not yet been announced but there is a good chance that the next DQ can be released between 2021 and 2022 presumably on PlayStation 5 and next-gen consoles.