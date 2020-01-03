Dragon Garow Lee returns with his drawings: the subject this time is Gohan from Dragon Ball Z

Share it:

The world of Dragon Ball collects many fans, being a long-lived and still developed over time. In fact, in recent years many products have arrived, from the midquel Dragon Ball Super series to the spin-offs such as Jaco The Galactic Patrolman and Vita da Yamcha. Just from the latter emerged Dragon Garow Lee, opera lover.

The designer has always been busy Dragon Ball drawings and since he gained notoriety with the spin-off Vita da Yamcha he has found a large number of fans on Twitter. Just on the bird's social network he continues to share his creations which are mainly fan art dedicated to the characters of the world of the seven spheres.

The subject chosen this time comes from Dragon Ball Z, and it is Gohan Super Saiyan second level. Portrait from the phase of the clash with Cell, the boy shows all his bravado in the drawing that you can see at the bottom. After transforming into Super Saiyan 2, Gohan became rather arrogant and presumptuous, an attitude that provoked, albeit indirectly, a chain of events that culminated in the death of his father.

The illustration is monochrome but still manages to unleash a beautiful power. What do you think of the Dragon Garow Lee drawing? The author has already shared drawings in the past, such as a particular one with Goku and Freezer muzzle to muzzle; other fans also dedicated their illustrative skills to the world of Dragon Ball Z, as Kenji_893 did for this Goku SSJ3 samurai version.