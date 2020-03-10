Dragon Ball's little Chiichi comes to life thanks to a cosplayer

Share it:

The Dragon Ball manga is, in a sense, rather atypical. The first bars of Akira Toriyama's manga were in fact held with a Goku kid, with just twelve years, which has undergone the passage of time and has even reached fifty years. This means that the other characters have also grown over the course of the work.

All those individuals, fighters and non-combatants, that we met in the first Dragon Ball narrative arcs have become thick and more or less important men and women for the plot. Besides Goku, there is another character whose strong growth has been noticed: Who who.

The girl daughter of the Sorcerer of the Bull met the protagonist of Dragon Ball already as a child and then she became a wrestler who tried to face him during the Tenkaichi Tournament, then mother of two children and finally grandmother of little Pan. But a cosplayer decided to show her how she was in the early days.

At the bottom you can see the Corpsekid cosplay who wore quite revealing armor that Chi-Chi wore as a child. Very similar to a bikini, the blue armor body breasts and groin and is then adorned with some shoulder straps and a cape, as well as pink boots and the famous helmet with a rather sharp blade on it.

The Dragon Ball anime has recently turned 34 but the brand is more alive than ever, with the promotional anime series Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission which debuted with the first episode.