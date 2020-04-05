Dragon Ball's dad Akira Toriyama celebrates 65 years today!

Share it:

The father of Dragon Ball and Dr. SlumpAkira Toriyama celebrates her 65th birthday today. Thanks to his stories, the Japanese author quickly became one of the medium's most influential authors.

Toriyama begins to show all his talent since the serialization of Dr. Slump, an 18-volume work published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and which earned him the Shogakukan Manga Award in 1981.

The definitive explosion came in 1984, the year in which it began the serialization of his second work on Jump, Dragon Ball. The author, despite being intolerant of the magazine's frenetic weekly rhythms, continued to draw the series up to the 42nd volume, at the end of which he claims to have completed the work to "go on with life".

The strength of Dragon Ball is to have preserved, still today, a freshness that makes it a timeless work. Of course, the story is quite simple and departs from the narrative ambition of Jump's modern production, but if there is one aspect in which the author has made school – and still excels today – it is his extraordinary storytelling ability.

The author, thanks to his cinematic eye, was able to print sequences of rare fluidity on paper, an aspect inherited from the staging of a master like Tezuka and which finds its climax in the action scenes, still today a point of arrival for many brands of the industry.

At the moment the author collaborates with Toyotaro on the realization of Dragon Ball Super, even if his real involvement in the narrative sector is still a question mark. For sure, sensei actively participated in the franchise's latest feature, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which rewrote the origins of the powerful saiyan and recontextualized it in the canon of the series.

