Entertainment

Dragon Ball's dad Akira Toriyama celebrates 65 years today!

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The father of Dragon Ball and Dr. SlumpAkira Toriyama celebrates her 65th birthday today. Thanks to his stories, the Japanese author quickly became one of the medium's most influential authors.

Toriyama begins to show all his talent since the serialization of Dr. Slump, an 18-volume work published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and which earned him the Shogakukan Manga Award in 1981.

The definitive explosion came in 1984, the year in which it began the serialization of his second work on Jump, Dragon Ball. The author, despite being intolerant of the magazine's frenetic weekly rhythms, continued to draw the series up to the 42nd volume, at the end of which he claims to have completed the work to "go on with life".

The strength of Dragon Ball is to have preserved, still today, a freshness that makes it a timeless work. Of course, the story is quite simple and departs from the narrative ambition of Jump's modern production, but if there is one aspect in which the author has made school – and still excels today – it is his extraordinary storytelling ability.

READ:  Venom 2 trailer could be imminent

The author, thanks to his cinematic eye, was able to print sequences of rare fluidity on paper, an aspect inherited from the staging of a master like Tezuka and which finds its climax in the action scenes, still today a point of arrival for many brands of the industry.

At the moment the author collaborates with Toyotaro on the realization of Dragon Ball Super, even if his real involvement in the narrative sector is still a question mark. For sure, sensei actively participated in the franchise's latest feature, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which rewrote the origins of the powerful saiyan and recontextualized it in the canon of the series.

Was the Dragon Ball story improvised? According to Akira Toriyama, yes. Did you know that Akira Toriyama used Siberia as an inspiration for a Dragon Ball location?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.