Dragon Ball Z's Freezer frightens with all-too-realistic fan art

February 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Everyone knows Freezer. The villain was the protagonist of one of the Dragon Ball Z sagas that changed the battle shonen, making it rise to new heights of epicity never trodden before. The many transformations have been a nightmare faced only by the legendary Super Saiyan, or the protagonist Goku.

He then returned to Dragon Ball Z to be defeated by Trunks and in the feature films and stories of the last decade, Freeza has always been one of the most charismatic villains in the Dragon Ball universe. Many designers, both amateur and non, have portrayed it in their own way with someone who also attempted to draw it with realistic traits and proportions.

One of the last he tried bring Freeza into reality with a design it was the South Korean Roh Seung Hoon who prepared the illustration you see below. The last form of Freeza brings out the yellowish and pityless eyes thanks also to the white complexion. The greenish lips hint at a mocking smile while the vertical lines that descend from the eyes to the chin line are not lacking. Finally, the purple plaque dominates the head.

What do you think of this Freezer? Already another fan of Dragon Ball he had embarked on a similar venture: how do you compare today's design with the Freezer by Datrinti?

