Dragon Ball Z, You are number one: Vegeta's speech in Kakarot with Italian voices

We are nostalgic healers, you know it too well by now. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, action RPG released last month by Bandai Namco Entertainment, brought to mind countless memories lived during our adolescence, when the anime of Akira Toriyama aired for the first time in Italy on Mediaset networks.

Among the most iconic scenes of the Z series figure without a doubt the speech that Vegeta gives during the Buu saga, while watching Goku in the form of Super Saiyan 3 stand up to the powerful enemy. At that moment, the proud Prince of Saiyan retraces the main events of the Z series and finally admits the superiority of the protagonist of the series, pronouncing the famous words "You are number 1". An unforgettable scene, which we decided to recreate in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot using the Italian voice of Vegeta, Gianluca Iacono, whose stamp is indelibly printed in our memories. You can admire it at the top of this news, good vision!

What do you think of our editing? It is not the first time that we have attempted an operation of this type. In recent months, for example, we have recreated the initial video of Kakarot with the Italian acronym What's My Destiny Dragon Ball and the clash between Goku and Freeza with the dubbing Mediaset. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, remember, is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Also Gianluca Iacono has recently made a replay of the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot trailer in which the famous Vegeta monologue recites again, you can see it on the YouTube channel of Gianluca Iacono or by following this link.