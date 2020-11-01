Dragon Ball Z: what would have happened if Raditz had stayed alive?

For fans of Dragon Ball Z one of the biggest regrets is the death of Raditz, Goku’s evil brother. The first antagonist of the series would have deserved more space, perhaps giving him the possibility to redeem himself and go to the side of the Z Warriors. Have you ever imagined how the franchise could have changed if he were not dead?

In Dragon Ball Z we have been able to admire very strong antagonists with memorable personalities, but the first real opponent of Goku, his brother Raditz, is passed almost on the slyThe Saiyan has given us one of the most iconic clashes and was one of the few to put the protagonist so much in difficulty as to force him to sacrifice. Raditz’s legacy could have been much more vital to the Toriyama franchise; the premises were all there.

Raditz can be considered the Dragon Ball’s first true villain, having taken the threat to a previously unimaginable level. Given his power, Piccolo and Goku were forced to work together to try to stop him, but while joining forces, the two proved to be simply inferior. Additionally, Raditz expanded Goku’s narrative universe and background, revealing the truth about the Saiyan race.

However, his death prevented further development and the character was relegated to simple initial appearance. Even his fighting level later turned out to be lower even than Vegeta and Nappa’s Saibamen, forever denying him the chance to seek revenge.

Raditz, however, could have give much more to the franchise. His ruthless nature could have given us a rivalry even higher than that between Goku and Vegeta and the blood bond with the protagonist would have given that extra bit of drama. But Raditz, just like Vegeta, could have even gone over to the good side.

This eventuality has been the subject of many “What If”, or alternate stories created by fans. In the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot video game players can use a wish for resuscitare Radish, giving him the opportunity to fight Piccolo again.

Another non-canonical story was devised by Masako X, one of the masterminds behind Dragon Ball Z Abridged. In this scenario Raditz survived the fight with Piccolo and Goku, ending up allying with them to stop the threat dictated by the arrival of Vegeta and Nappa. Settling on Earth, Raditz married Lunch, giving birth to the small Ranch, which became the best friend of Trunks and Goten. And have you ever imagined alternative stories about Goku's brother?