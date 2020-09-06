Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: what is Toriyama’s favorite place? The curiosity of the DB Fact

September 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The world of Dragon Ball has some places that have become iconic over the course of the manga. Akira Toriyama delighted us with the Kame House, the Tenkaichi Tournament Island, the Capsule Corporation, the Shrine of God and the Karin Tower, among many other places. But there is one in particular that Dragon Ball mangaka would like to visit.

There are many curiosities about Dragon Ball, some of which revealed by the master Akira Toriyama. Many have been revealed through interviews and through additions to the manga volumes. One of these concerns a place that Toriyama would particularly like to visit. The author revealed it to the question “If you were to travel, which place would you like to visit?” referring naturally to the world of Dragon Ball, e Toriyama replied the Shrine of God.

As you will remember, the Shrine is located above the Karin tower and initially Goku’s historic red extendable staff was needed to reach it. Here dwell Popo and the God of the Earth, initially the good counterpart of the Great Little Wizard and then Dende.

A place located in the air, above the clouds, quiet and in the open air. Instead, which place in the world of Dragon Ball would you like to visit? All of this might not have existed if things had turned out differently like in Dragon Ball Sai.

