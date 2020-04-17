Dragon Ball Z: what if Majin Buu was a woman? The beautiful Katsu.ucosplay shows the result

Share it:

Majin Buu, in the 90s, he kept many Dragon Ball Z spectators in suspense. His fat form that still survives today in Dragon Ball Super has temporarily left room for a leaner version, the one capable of keeping up with Gotenks in Super Saiyan third level and in Gohan after training with Kaioshin the High.

The enemy of the longest saga of Dragon Ball Z in turn he was forced to give way to the original version of the monster following the clash with Vegetto. But on this form of Majin Buu, sometimes called Super Buu, many fans have spent making custom objects such as DualSense but also making cosplay. In these days the Majin Buu cosplay made by Katsu.ucosplay becomes viral.

The woman naturally presents us with a Majin Buu in a feminine key and therefore with some modifications to the original, making the result much sexier. The photo you see below has been uploaded to her Instagram account: in addition to having dyed the skin pink and simulated the pores with a darker varnish, the girl has modified the original Majin Bu leaving her hair very long, but dyeing it pink , and adding a costume that can cover her breasts. The head instead simulates the pigtail with a hat. The rest of the clothes instead replicates the original ones seen in Dragon Ball Z. What do you think of this Majin Buu cosplay in female version?

