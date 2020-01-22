Dragon Ball Z: what happened to Lunch? The answer in the Kakarot video game

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is the brand new video game dedicated to the Dragon Ball saga. CyberConnect 2 has decided to change its approach at certain points of the game, making it an Action RPG that has also expanded the plot and the world of the original work by inserting here and there details that answer specific questions from fans.

A question always asked to Toriyama was in fact that on the presence of anthropomorphic animals in the world of Dragon Ball, a particularity which then diminished and practically disappeared with Dragon Ball Z. A small detail in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot also revealed what happened to Lunch, the girl saved by Goku and Kulilin capable of transforming after a sneeze.

A special mission in the Dragon Ball Z brings the blonde Lunch back who tries to help Gohan, but comes too late to join the fight. In the scene that you can see at the bottom, Yamcha is also reviewed, even if from behind.

Lunch appeared one of the last times in the Namek saga, just before Gohan left with the spaceship, and he is one of those characters who started to disappear in the second part of Akira Toriyama's work. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot seems to have many small expansions of the universe of the seven spheres in store, what or who do you hope to see again in some unedited scene of the videogame adaptation?