Dragon Ball Z, what happened to animal-like humans?

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
If with "Kakarot" you expected the usual game related to Dragon Ball Z, we are happy to deny you. CyberConnect 2, in fact, has succeeded thanks to the support of Akira Toriyama to enlarge the iconic imagery of the franchise, clarifying some questions that have been pending for some time.

We are sure, after all, that you cannot keep an eye on the night because of the amletic doubt that has placed a funny aura of mystery about those strange animal-like characters but with the typical characteristics of humanity. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the latest game in the saga that accompanied the childhood of many fans, will make this nice curiosity clear.

In particular, within a side mission of the game entitled "The accident of the animorphine", we will have to look for some ingredients around the map that will lead to a bizarre conclusion. Akira Toriyamain fact, he had devised a medicine, called animorphine, which transformed human beings into funny animals for a limited time. However, the fashion passed quickly and just as quickly people returned to their original appearance.

READ:  Nintendo downgrades Switch featured titles in New Year's deals

A strictly interesting fashion, especially linked to the fascinating setting characterized by creatures of all kinds. But speaking of revelations related to DBZ Kakarot, what do you think of these details on the relationship between Gohan and C-16?

Let us know what you think of this anecdote, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

