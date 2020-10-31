Dragon Ball Z: Was Supreme Gohan Too Arrogant? Let’s talk about!

Through thick and thin, Gohan is one of the most controversial characters in Dragon Ball Z. Goku’s son is often referred to as the most powerful warrior in the world, but his passion for study and love for Videl have relegated him to becoming a wasted opportunity. Even during his heyday, Gohan made serious mistakes; let’s find out.

During the early stages of the Buu Saga, Gohan is introduced as a scholarly boy intent on fighting crime in an absurd superhero costume. The Gohan met during the clash with Perfect Cell now seems to be only a distant memory. However, the appearance of Super Buu conceded a new opportunity to the young Saiyan.

The debut of Supreme Gohan had deluded the public, who hoped to see him tear Buu apart with a few hits. Unfortunately for Goku’s eldest son, however, the story went differently. When Super Buu seemed about to give in, the antagonist destroys himself to come up with a new strategy: absorb Gotenks Super Saiyan 3. Naively, Gohan gives Gotenks the chance to fight Super Buu, but he manages to reach his goal.

But why didn’t Gohan forbid the two boys from merging and battling with Super Buu? The boy made a mistake his father often makes: don’t finish the bad guy when you have the opportunity. Gohan has sinned with arrogance, the exact same mistake he made with Cell. The Saiyan has often found himself far superior to his opponents, but his gestures have always doomed him to failure.

Buu had killed almost the entire human population, including Gohan's mother and fiancée; letting Goten and Trunks fight was unforgivable. However, the fault does not lie solely with Gohan, who he was not aware of the skill absorption of its rival. Kaioshin, who was watching the battle from his planet, should have thought of the boy.