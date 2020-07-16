Dragon Ball Z: Videl is ready to fight in Sami Ryanne's cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mr. Satan was introduced at the end of Cell's saga Dragon Ball Z but those who hoped to get rid of the clumsy and presumptuous human unfortunately had to find it in the following saga, that of Majin Buu. Here he even meets his daughter Videl, a cute high school girl in the same class as Gohan, an expert fighter and assistant to justice.

Luckily Videl does not present himself as the father: her strength makes her always launch at the center of the action to help the police, while the father remains to watch if he has no tangible earnings. The girl shows a simple white T-shirt, with only the Satan High logo on the left side of the chest, while wearing a pair of elastic and black shorts. Also in the first version we see a Videl with pigtails, unfortunately then lost with the going of Dragon Ball Z.

A Videl has been dedicated cosplay by the girls who follow the world of Dragon Ball Z. Today we bring you that of Sami Ryanne who in three photos realizes this very first version of Videl. Beyond the first floor of the initial photo, we see it in action and posing in the other two photos. Cosplayer Sami Ryanne seems to have gone well dropped into Videl's shoes both for character and for details of the cosplay.