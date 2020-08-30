Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: Vegetto’s Big Bang Attack strikes in Ruto’s fan art

August 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

I’m a fan of Dragon Ball Z now they have grown and give life to their own creations, very often of a high level, referring to that anime that aired all over the world for the first time in the 90s. Who with cosplay and who with illustrations, fans of the world of Akira Toriyama continue to produce viral content.

Among the most well-known Dragon Ball Z fans is Ruto830. The illustrator has a Twitter profile where for some time now he has been publishing the drawings he prepares himself. Extremely famous have become the POV drawings, taken from both Dragon Ball Super scenes such as the one that sees Goku and Vegeta against Jiren and scenes from Dragon Ball Z, for example that of Kid Buu’s death at the hands of Goku with the Genkidama.

In these hours Ruto830 showed his new creation, remaining in the world of Dragon Ball Z and more specifically in the Majin Buu saga. Below you can see the image of Vegeth Super Saiyan, with the merger that is preparing to launch a Big Bang Attack, a typical Vegeta move. Obviously his opponent is Majin Buu, even if he is not seen in the photo.

READ:  The Batman, green light for filming: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz return to the set!

The design is based on a few colors but manages to create a unique atmosphere. Do you like this Dragon Ball Z themed creation?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.