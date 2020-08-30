Dragon Ball Z: Vegetto’s Big Bang Attack strikes in Ruto’s fan art

Share it:

I’m a fan of Dragon Ball Z now they have grown and give life to their own creations, very often of a high level, referring to that anime that aired all over the world for the first time in the 90s. Who with cosplay and who with illustrations, fans of the world of Akira Toriyama continue to produce viral content.

Among the most well-known Dragon Ball Z fans is Ruto830. The illustrator has a Twitter profile where for some time now he has been publishing the drawings he prepares himself. Extremely famous have become the POV drawings, taken from both Dragon Ball Super scenes such as the one that sees Goku and Vegeta against Jiren and scenes from Dragon Ball Z, for example that of Kid Buu’s death at the hands of Goku with the Genkidama.

In these hours Ruto830 showed his new creation, remaining in the world of Dragon Ball Z and more specifically in the Majin Buu saga. Below you can see the image of Vegeth Super Saiyan, with the merger that is preparing to launch a Big Bang Attack, a typical Vegeta move. Obviously his opponent is Majin Buu, even if he is not seen in the photo.

The design is based on a few colors but manages to create a unique atmosphere. Do you like this Dragon Ball Z themed creation?