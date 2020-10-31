Dragon Ball Z: Vegetto goes wild in the epic figure of Last Sleep Studio

The Fusion introduced with Dragon Ball Z they allowed Goku and Vegeta to push their limits and become one more powerful person than ever. Despite the usual diatribe between Vegetto and Gogeta, the two continue to fascinate the public in the face of a presence on the small and large screen with a dropper.

If Gogeta received a decent screentime in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the appearance of Vegeth in the Black saga it was barely satisfying. Yet, that little was enough for the community to admire the potara fusion in Super Saiyan Blue stadium. While he’s not sure whether or not the character will return in the future of the franchise, the mighty hero is a Dragon Ball Z icon, especially thanks to his splendid battle against Majin Buu.

About that, Last Sleep Studio wanted to pay homage to the character in question in an epic scale model, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, characterized by the Fusion that emerges from a spiral of energy composed of Goku and Vegeta. The statuette, proposed in two variants in 1/6 and 1/4 scale, is available at a price of 580 and 780 euros respectively, to which are added any shipping costs. The delivery, on the other hand, is scheduled for the course of 2021. A figure certainly not exactly cheap, but partly justified by the high quality of the reproduction of the character.

And you, instead, what do you think of this statuette, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.