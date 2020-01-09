Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: Vegeta prepares the Galick Gun in Chalice Collectibles' new Funko Pop

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Good news for all fans of Dragon Ball why Chalice Collectibles, one of the main US companies responsible for the distribution of Funko Pop, has finally launched a new product dedicated to Vegeta. The figurine shows the Saiyan prince using one of his iconic attacks: the Galik Gun.

The official website, which can be consulted by clicking on the link found at the bottom of the article, has set a $ 20 the price for a Funko Pop and a $ 90 the one for the purchase of the 6 bundle. As always, by purchasing the doll you will have about 15% chance to receive the "Chase" version, a highly sought-after metal variant produced by the parent company Funko!.

The product will be shipped in March on American soil, while the shipping methods in European territory have not yet been clarified. In all cases, Funko Pop is likely to be put on sale on Ebay in the coming months.

READ:  half a century of struggle to portray the shadows of the soul in images

We remind you that Funko Pop are toys for collectors made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain characters from films, anime and TV series in style Vinyl or Bubble Heads. Each statuette is approximately 13 centimeters tall.

And what do you say? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you are also a fan of Vegeta, we advise you to take a look at this beautiful fan art published a few days ago and the now historic Funko Pop of Dragon Ball from 2260 dollars.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.