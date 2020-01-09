Dragon Ball Z: Vegeta prepares the Galick Gun in Chalice Collectibles' new Funko Pop

Share it:

Good news for all fans of Dragon Ball why Chalice Collectibles, one of the main US companies responsible for the distribution of Funko Pop, has finally launched a new product dedicated to Vegeta. The figurine shows the Saiyan prince using one of his iconic attacks: the Galik Gun.

The official website, which can be consulted by clicking on the link found at the bottom of the article, has set a $ 20 the price for a Funko Pop and a $ 90 the one for the purchase of the 6 bundle. As always, by purchasing the doll you will have about 15% chance to receive the "Chase" version, a highly sought-after metal variant produced by the parent company Funko!.

The product will be shipped in March on American soil, while the shipping methods in European territory have not yet been clarified. In all cases, Funko Pop is likely to be put on sale on Ebay in the coming months.

We remind you that Funko Pop are toys for collectors made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain characters from films, anime and TV series in style Vinyl or Bubble Heads. Each statuette is approximately 13 centimeters tall.

And what do you say? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you are also a fan of Vegeta, we advise you to take a look at this beautiful fan art published a few days ago and the now historic Funko Pop of Dragon Ball from 2260 dollars.