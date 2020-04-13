Dragon Ball Z: Vegeta in a female cosplay from Over 9.000

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Vegeta was one of the first major enemies of the Dragon Ball Z anime, and his clash with Goku decreed the end of the Saiyan saga, laying the foundations for that of Freeza. Over time, however, Vegeta went to the good side and became one of the most loved characters in the world of Akira Toriyama because of his proud character.

Fans of Dragon Ball Z have therefore over the years dedicated many cosplay to Vegeta. The prince of the Saiyans has conquered everyone with the many armor that appeared between Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super and, every now and then, he has also fascinated himself by presenting himself in a female version. And just with a genderbender comes an over 9000 cosplay by Molecular Agatha.

At the bottom we can see the Instagram page of the model who decided to make a cosplay of Vegeta for women showing in two photos. The first is seen from behind while the second is frontal with a fighting pose. In Super Saiyan version, Vegeta wears the tight blue suit and the white and brown strapless armor that we saw him starting from the Freeza saga. You like this cosplay of the proud prince of the saiyans?

Don't miss our special dedicated to Vegeta.