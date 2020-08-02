Dragon Ball Z: Vegeta comes to life with an extraordinary female cosplay

Share it:

The series of Dragon Ball Z he showed us many characters, their changes over the sagas that still persist in the more recent Dragon Ball Super. An example is surely the Prince of Saiyans, who initially came to Earth to conquer it and assert his superiority over Kakaroth, to then become an ally of the Z Warriors.

In all the adventures shown so far, even the non-canonical ones, we have seen many different shapes for both Goku and Vegeta, like the new SSJ4 which appeared on Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which contributed to making the first, historic, transformation into Super Saiyan less and less important.

Exactly for this reason a fan of the series wanted to play the role of Vegeta Super Saiyan, as we saw it in the Majin Buu saga, with an entirely blue suit, without the typical armor of the Saiyans. You can see the cosplay in the post of @uniastrounaut, reported at the bottom of the page. Despite not being one of the most faithful interpretations in design, the performance of Super Saiyan hair and the bright color of contact lenses make the overall result incredible.

Recall that Vegeta has obtained a fantastic collectible statue, and that after years from the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z, an interesting Easter egg was found concerning Gohan.