Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: Vegeta comes to life with an extraordinary female cosplay

August 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The series of Dragon Ball Z he showed us many characters, their changes over the sagas that still persist in the more recent Dragon Ball Super. An example is surely the Prince of Saiyans, who initially came to Earth to conquer it and assert his superiority over Kakaroth, to then become an ally of the Z Warriors.

In all the adventures shown so far, even the non-canonical ones, we have seen many different shapes for both Goku and Vegeta, like the new SSJ4 which appeared on Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which contributed to making the first, historic, transformation into Super Saiyan less and less important.

Exactly for this reason a fan of the series wanted to play the role of Vegeta Super Saiyan, as we saw it in the Majin Buu saga, with an entirely blue suit, without the typical armor of the Saiyans. You can see the cosplay in the post of @uniastrounaut, reported at the bottom of the page. Despite not being one of the most faithful interpretations in design, the performance of Super Saiyan hair and the bright color of contact lenses make the overall result incredible.

READ:  The Attack of the Giants, the editor is not there: "do not attack us, we are victims"

Recall that Vegeta has obtained a fantastic collectible statue, and that after years from the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z, an interesting Easter egg was found concerning Gohan.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.