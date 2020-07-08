Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: unveiled a new figure of Gogeta Super Saiyan at an unmissable price

July 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Among the many franchises that have depopulated all over the world, that of Dragon Ball it is undoubtedly one of the most important, in fact revealing itself capable of influencing not only its own genre, but also countless other series that would appear in the decades to come.

We have seen dozens of productions designed to keep the millions of fans scattered in every corner of the planet – who have never missed an opportunity to praise the series with countless fanart and cosplay – works that have confirmed the success of the IP contributing, at the same time, to the arrival on the scene of various companies that have launched themselves in the creation of gadgets designed to leverage the most avid collectors.

Among the many there are also the guys from Figurarts ZERO, who have revealed to the public a splendid one Dragon Ball Z themed figures and specifically dedicated to Gogeta Super Saiyan. As can be seen in the images at the bottom of the news, the product showcases our Saiyan at its maximum power and ready to launch a devastating attack, also featuring a large amount of detail and a height of over 28cm. However, the real peculiarity of the product is identified in a very accessible price, or 72 € without counting the shipping costs, much lower costs than many other products we have covered. As announced by the company, interested parties can already pre-order the product, which will be made available on December 31, 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that a magnificent Dragon Ball themed figure dedicated to C-18 has also recently been unveiled.

