Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: Trunks meets Back to the Future in a funny fanart

August 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the characters introduced in Dragon Ball Z , Future Trunks, in addition to achieving huge success among fans, was able to disrupt the main time line more than once, first appearing at the beginning of the Androids saga and returning later in Dragon Ball Super with his dedicated story arc.

With the debut of Future Trunks, time travel they became integrated part of the universe created by Akira Toriyama, and also given the presence of a time machine, created by the Bulma of the Future, some reference to the greatest works that dealt with this theme was inevitable.

Thinking of the famous Back to the Future films, the artist @ lumlum_01 has reinterpreted the poster of the second film by replacing the characters of Marty McFly and Doc Trunks and his mother Bulma respectively, close to the unforgettable DeLorean. With a unique, cute style and respecting the details of the original designs, with the only addition of the Capsule Corporation symbol, the design is a perfect crossover between the film trilogy directed by Robert Zemeckis and the Toriyama manga.

READ:  the Cold War continues in the official teaser of the Apple TV + series

What do you think of this tribute that united two important media? Let us know with a comment. We also remember that # 18 got a perfect cosplay, and that Vegetto’s origins have been explained.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.