Dragon Ball Z: Trunks meets Back to the Future in a funny fanart

One of the characters introduced in Dragon Ball Z , Future Trunks, in addition to achieving huge success among fans, was able to disrupt the main time line more than once, first appearing at the beginning of the Androids saga and returning later in Dragon Ball Super with his dedicated story arc.

With the debut of Future Trunks, time travel they became integrated part of the universe created by Akira Toriyama, and also given the presence of a time machine, created by the Bulma of the Future, some reference to the greatest works that dealt with this theme was inevitable.

Thinking of the famous Back to the Future films, the artist @ lumlum_01 has reinterpreted the poster of the second film by replacing the characters of Marty McFly and Doc Trunks and his mother Bulma respectively, close to the unforgettable DeLorean. With a unique, cute style and respecting the details of the original designs, with the only addition of the Capsule Corporation symbol, the design is a perfect crossover between the film trilogy directed by Robert Zemeckis and the Toriyama manga.

What do you think of this tribute that united two important media? Let us know with a comment.