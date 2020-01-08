Dragon Ball Z: Trunks dresses up as a samurai in one of the most beautiful action figures ever

Share it:

The world of action figures give free rein to creativity, allowing companies to express their talent in the most disparate works. A recent scale model of Dragon Ball Zin fact, it made fans crazy thanks to the extraordinary portrait subject.

Just a few days ago, PPAP Studio had made one of the high-quality figurines of Paikuhan, enjoying enormous success from the community. This time, the bar has passed through the hands of P.D Studio, who took advantage of it to propose something new but at the same time brilliant. The action figure in question, therefore, offers a fantastic Trunks Super Saiyan in the guise of a Samurai, with the support of an obsessive attention to detail.

With a consistent size of 65 x 55 x 55 (in cm), the statuette will be available in a limited edition only from the second half of 2020. The pre-orders, however, are currently already available on the official website at the exorbitant price of 456 euros, plus any shipping costs. Either way, the epic nature of Trunks Samurai you can admire it thanks to the first photos at the bottom of the news from different angles.

And you, however, what do you think of this scale model made by P.D Studio, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having admired this extraordinary illustration of the artist Dragon Garow Lee.