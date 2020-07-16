Dragon Ball Z: Toyotarō brings Bardak back to life with a beautiful illustration

Share it:

Fans of Dragon Ball Z they haven't had the chance to see Son Goku's father Bardack in action many times, but the Saiyan certainly managed to make a mark in the universe created by Akira Toriyama, before being killed by Lord Freeza for trying to save the Planet Vegeta.

Although his efforts weren't enough to save his race and home planet, Bardak still managed to protect Goku, sending him away, to Earth, before the defeat of the Saiyans. To remember such an important character for the past of the protagonist was the artist Toytarō, current designer for the Dragon Ball Super series.

Surprising the fans not a little Toyotarō has created a drawing that portrays Goku Super Saiyan alongside his father, shared by @DBSChronicles in the post at the bottom of the page. As specified Toyotarō imagined a scene in which Bardack would return from heaven and make a combined attack with Goku Super Saiyan to help his son defeat Freeza during the historic battle on the planet Namek.

We know that the character of Broly has actually entered the canonicality of the series thanks to the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so the fans immediately thought of a project concerning Bardack, what do you think of it? Would you like a return or a deepening of the character? We also remember that the clash between Goku and Freezer conquered the cover of Jump, in 1991, and we leave you to our predictions on chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super.